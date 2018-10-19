Eastern Great Lakes Regional Figure Skating Championships underway in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - The 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Eastern Great Lakes Regional Championships is underway at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube at 2121 Oak Valley Drive.

The four-day skating extravaganza, which kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday, includes a wide range of talent, ranging from girls and boys divisions to ladies and men's competitions.

Finals in several events have already begun and awards will be presented to skaters who finish in first through fourth place for qualifying rounds in each event and in final events.

See the full schedule here.

Tickets:

$10 per day

$35 four-day pass

Tickets can be purchased at the door.

