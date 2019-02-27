Eat at Ann Arbor's Pizza House to raise funds for medical research Thursday

ANN ARBOR - Feb. 28 is Rare Disease Day in the U.S., and here in Ann Arbor, a local charity is partnering with Pizza House to support medical research of BPAN, a rare neurodegenerative disease that has no treatment and no cure.

The charity was started by a group of Ann Arborites to raise awareness for Noelle, a 7-year-old who lives with the devastating disorder in this community.

Last August, they held the Superhero 5K run at Gallup Park to raise awareness and funds for BPAN research.

How it works

Dine or drink at Pizza House and Garage Bar anytime from 10:30 a.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday.

Mention "BPAN" or "Elle" when you get your check. You can also print the event cover photo (see below) and bring it with you to participate in the fundraiser.

A total of 15% of the proceeds from your meal will go toward medical research.

For more information, check the event's Facebook page.

