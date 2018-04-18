Ele's Place Ann Arbor to hold Derby Day Soiree on May 5

ANN ARBOR - Ele's Place Ann Arbor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and creating awareness for grieving children and teens, is holding its inaugural Derby Day Soiree on May 5.

The "Southern Flair and Fare" event, centered around the 144th Kentucky Derby, will take place at Concordia University Ann Arbor's historic Earhart Manor from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.



(Photo: Ele's Place Ann Arbor)

Tickets:

Tickets are $200 per person

They are available for purchase at www.elesplace.org

For sponsorship inquiries, contact Brandon Black at bblack@elesplace.org.

Attire:

Ladies are encouraged to wear big hats in true Kentucky Derby fashion

Gentlemen are encouraged to wear bow ties



(Photo: Pixabay)

Activities:

Pre-derby coverage

Friendly mock-betting leading up to the "Run for the Roses"

Bourbon tasting, wine pull and mint juleps

Hat parade with prizes

Silent auction

Derby-inspired fare

Music and dancing at the afterglow party, "Silent Derby Disco"

For more information, visit Ele's Place's website.

See the event's Facebook page.

