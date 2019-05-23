Enjoy a cappella around Ann Arbor's Main Street June through September

ANN ARBOR - As if this weather isn't beautiful enough, soon a cappella tunes will be accompanying your summer strolls around Main Street.

"A Cappella Around Main" will take place every first Tuesday of the month from June through September.

Enjoy shopping and eating or drinking on patios while being serenaded by talented local a cappella groups, including:

See the complete roster of singers here.

Get in on the social fun by using #ACappellaAroundMain.

For more information on Main Street area events, check www.mainstreetannarbor.org.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.