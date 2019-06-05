Enjoy food trucks, face painting at Ann Arbor YMCA's block party Sunday

ANN ARBOR - Nothing says summer quite like a community block party.

On Sunday, the Ann Arbor YMCA is closing down the block of 400 W. Washington Street from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for what it calls an "afternoon of fun, food and fellowship."

Family-friendly activities are planned, including food trucks, a bounce house, face painting by members of the Y staff, Zumba and arts and crafts.

Community partners will also be on-site, including:

Ann Arbor District Library

Ann Arbor Fire Department

Howell Nature Center

Hungry Harvest

Recycle Ann Arbor

