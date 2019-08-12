Events

Enjoy free ice cream, live music Saturday at Ann Arbor Farmers Market's 100th Birthday Bash

By Meredith Bruckner - Community News Producer

Photo: Pixabay

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is turning 100 this summer, and to celebrate, organizers are throwing a birthday bash fit for its centennial. 

Expect fun for all ages, including a performance by the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra and an instrument "petting zoo" with A2SO staff. 

More Headlines

Free ice cream from Washtenaw Dairy will also be handed out, and crowds can stop by and see a cooking demo by The Standard Bistro and Larder. 

Organizers ask that visitors wear old farmers market T-shirts to its birthday celebration. "We want to see the designs from over the years," organizers wrote on the event's Facebook page.

Photo: Destination Ann Arbor

Here's the schedule of events:

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Kids instrument petting zoo
  • Noon and 1 p.m. - Performance by Reed Trio from A2SO
  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Cooking demo with The Standard Bistro and Larder
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Free ice cream from Washtenaw Dairy

The market opens as usual at 7 a.m. and is located at 315 Detroit St. 

  Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV