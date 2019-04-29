Enjoy magic, cooking demos, Flower Day at Ann Arbor Farmers Market in May

ANN ARBOR - May officially marks the beginning of summer at Ann Arbor Farmers Market, and the month is jam-packed with fun events for the whole family.

Schedule of events:

Wednesday, May 1

Wednesday Market Returns

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The midweek market returns on Wednesday and will run through December in addition to the year-round Saturday market. Expect to find truckloads of fresh local fruits and vegetables, artisanal yogurt, cheeses and breads, farm-raised eggs and meats and other unique goods. As always, Roos Roast Coffee will be on site as well as Hummus Falafel and the Mi Compadre and Wood Fired Up food trucks.

Alexander the Magician

12 p.m.

Professional magician and humorist Alexander will be bringing magic to the market for all ages.

Food Truck Rally

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Round out the evening with the first Food Truck Rally of the season at the market with 14 food trucks, live music, kids activities including face painting and more. May through October, Food Truck Rallies are held every first Wednesday of the month. This year, Blom Meadworks is joining the roster with its sparkling, dry session meads and ciders made with locally sourced ingredients.

Saturday, May 11

Kids Activity by The Farm at St. Joe's

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Kids are invited to come and enjoy this fun, educational activity at the market. Staff from The Farm at St. Joe's will be teaching the kiddos how food grows, how to plant greens and identify seeds. The Farm at St. Joe's sets out to educate people about food and foster relationships.

Mindo Chocolates Cooking Demo

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Does this one even need a description? The founder of Mindo Chocolates, Barbara Wilson, will be on hand demonstrating delicious recipes using her specialty chocolates. Oh, and there will be free tastings as well.

Wednesday, May 15

Miss Kim Cooking Demo

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn how to make delicious Korean dishes from the owner and chef of Miss Kim's Korean Restaurant, Chef Ji Hye. She will be demonstrating how to make her favorite recipes using seasonal produce from the market's vendors. Free tastings will be included.

Sunday, May 26

Ann Arbor Flower Day

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flower Day will take place on the same day as the Sunday Artisan Market for a unique shopping experience. Market growers will be offering a variety of premium flowers, plants, seeds, bulbs, seedlings and herbs. For best selection, come early. In addition to the floral showcase, expect live music, gardening how-to-advice, kids activities, food trucks, backyard beekeeping tips and more.

MAKE Art Table at The Market

May 1 (during the Food Truck Rally), 8, 15, 18, 22, 29

Khadijah Make, owner of MAKE Art Studio, will be setting up her MAKE Art Table several times this month featuring free "make and take" art projects for children. So bring your kiddos to make some fun creations!

About Ann Arbor Farmers Market

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is proud to bring farm-fresh produce to the community every week of the year. The gathering place for more than 130 local businesses, the producer-only market offers native plants, artisanal yogurt, cheese and baked goods, fresh-picked vegetables, slow-roasted coffee beans, fermented sauerkraut and Sriracha, cut flowers, hardwood cutting boards and planters, premier Michigan fruits and nuts, maple syrup and so much more. Come join the fun! Watch for more events on our website www.a2gov.org/market and on Facebook and Instagram.

