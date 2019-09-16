Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds to play intimate hometown show at The Ark Sept. 27

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor-based group Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds are no strangers to The Ark.

The recently reinvented group will be performing an intimate show at the folk music venue on Main Street on Sept. 27 to debut a lineup change and brand-new music to a hometown audience.

Formerly known as The Ragbirds, the band is led by multi-instrumentalist Erin Zindle and draws inspiration from several genres including folk, rock, indie pop and global music.

Ahead of the 2020 release of the group's new EP, Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds has released a preview of its newest single, "Curious," which the band says is "a declaration of rebellion against the fear of change, loss, old age and death."

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

"In an industry that has always been dominated by men it is surprisingly rare to find those who with their whole hearts are willing to stand behind a woman and let her shine in the fullness of her dream." - Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds

Fall tour dates:

Sept. 21: Earthwork Harvest Gathering - Lake City, Mich.

Sept. 27: The Ark - Ann Arbor, Mich.

Oct. 18: The Robin Theatre - Lansing, Mich.

Oct. 26: Founders Taproom - Grand Rapids, Mich.

Buy tickets here.

The Ragbirds first launched in 2005 and have gathered a grassroots fan base. Primary songwriter Zindle often switches between violin, piano, kalimba and percussion throughout each show. Erin's brother T.J. Zindle plays electric and acoustic guitar with a gritty rock 'n' roll influence. Shannon Wade (bass) and Loren Kranz (drums) round out the rhythm section and, along with T.J., are vocalists. Expect high-spirited performances, more vocal harmonies and improvisation as the band evolves its sound.

For more information, visit www.theragbirds.com.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.