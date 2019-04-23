Expect live insects, puppet making and more at Ann Arbor Summer Festival's KidZone Series

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced its free outdoor KidZone Series for the 2019 season.

Presented by Michigan Medicine and C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, families can participate in fun activities at Top of the Park near all the action that Summer Fest has to offer.

From animal meet-and-greets to live insects and instrument petting zoos, there will be options for every family and all ages to enjoy.

The 36th annual Ann Arbor Summer Festival runs from June 14 to July 7. The festival's free, outdoor series Top of the Park runs six nights a week Tuesday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m. KidZone activities will take place nightly from 5 to 8 p.m.

Here is the 2019 KidZone lineup:

About the Ann Arbor Summer Festival

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is an exhilarating three-week celebration of performing arts, outdoor entertainment and community spirit. Two parallel programs—one indoor and one outdoor—play at various venues and spaces across the University of Michigan campus and in downtown Ann Arbor. Each season features a progressive mix of more than 175 events showcasing local, national and international artists and a diverse audience of more than 80,000 people.



The indoor Mainstage series includes ticketed performances of world-class music, contemporary circus, dance, family entertainment, public radio shows and comedy. The outdoor program, Top of the Park, is held along a beautiful campus green and offers admission-free concerts, Movies by Moonlight, open-air street spectacle, culinary treats and unique family attractions.



