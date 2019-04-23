Expect live insects, puppet making and more at Ann Arbor Summer Festival's KidZone Series

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced its free outdoor KidZone Series for the 2019 season.
Presented by Michigan Medicine and C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, families can participate in fun activities at Top of the Park near all the action that Summer Fest has to offer.
From animal meet-and-greets to live insects and instrument petting zoos, there will be options for every family and all ages to enjoy.
The 36th annual Ann Arbor Summer Festival runs from June 14 to July 7. The festival's free, outdoor series Top of the Park runs six nights a week Tuesday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m. KidZone activities will take place nightly from 5 to 8 p.m.
Here is the 2019 KidZone lineup:
- June 14 (First Friday): Clonlara School – Paper Lantern Craft
- June 15: Summers-Knoll – Connect with Nature
- June 16: U-M Museum of Natural History – The Real FROZEN
- June 18: Formosa Association of Student Cultural Ambassadors – Origami, Calligraphy, Puppets and More!
- June 19: Mary A. Rackham Institute – Elephant and Piggie Series
- June 20: Center for Japanese Studies and International Institute – Games from Around the World!
- June 21: American Field Service (AFS) – Around the World with AFS
- June 22: Treasuring Christ Church – Feel the Beat
- June 23: Spectrum Therapy Center – Bubbles, Boats and Buried Treasure!
- June 25: Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum – Science Festival
- June 26: Keith Hafner’s Karate – Karate Class for Kids
- June 27: Hebrew Day School – Stained-Glass Window Coloring Pages
- June 28: Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra – Instrument Petting Zoo
- June 29: Optics Society of University of Michigan – Adventures in Technology Through Optics and Robotics
- June 30: C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital – Band-Aid Art, Airbrush Tattooing, Balloon Sculptures, a Bubble Machine and More!
- July 2: Ann Arbor Farmers Market – Fresh Farmers Market Fun!
- July 3: Nam Center for Korean Studies – Korean Traditional Games and Clothes Booth
- July 4: Harvest Mission Community Church – Independence Day Activities
- July 5: Leslie Science & Nature Center – All Walks of Life: Live Animal Exploration
- July 6: Stories on the Move – Handcrafted Puppets and Story Boxes
- July 7: Stone School – Come Grow with Us!
For more information and updates, visit www.a2sf.org.
About the Ann Arbor Summer Festival
The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is an exhilarating three-week celebration of performing arts, outdoor entertainment and community spirit. Two parallel programs—one indoor and one outdoor—play at various venues and spaces across the University of Michigan campus and in downtown Ann Arbor. Each season features a progressive mix of more than 175 events showcasing local, national and international artists and a diverse audience of more than 80,000 people.
The indoor Mainstage series includes ticketed performances of world-class music, contemporary circus, dance, family entertainment, public radio shows and comedy. The outdoor program, Top of the Park, is held along a beautiful campus green and offers admission-free concerts, Movies by Moonlight, open-air street spectacle, culinary treats and unique family attractions.
