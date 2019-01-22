Experience hygge at the Ann Arbor District Library Friday

ANN ARBOR - We are all about hygge (pronounced HOO-gah) -- the Danish word for "cozy" and concept of making your home a warm, fuzzy haven in the cold winter months.

So what does the Scandinavian concept look like?

It's both a look and a feeling. Those who adopt the hygge aesthetic have candles everywhere, clean white and neutral tone blankets and pillows in all different textures and indulge in warm drinks and treats in their cozy winter space. It's simple, undistracting and super relaxing.

Photo: Pixabay

To celebrate the concept, the Ann Arbor District Library will be holding a hygge-themed cozy time at its downtown branch on Jan. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event is for adults only, and participants can expect to sip warm drinks and eat sweet treats around a virtual fireplace with mellow music playing in the background.

Local crafter Beth Battey will be teaching crochet and knitting techniques for those interested in learning a new skill. You are also welcome to do jigsaw puzzles or read quietly.

Photo: Pexels

For more information on this uber-relaxing event, click here.

