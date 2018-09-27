Explosive horn and percussion trio Moon Hooch to headline Blind Pig show Friday

ANN ARBOR - After touring in Europe over the past few months, Moon Hooch is back in the U.S. and will perform at the Blind Pig on Friday at 9 p.m.

The band is a horn and percussion trio that consists of Mike Wilbur and Wenzl McGowen on horns, along with James Muschler on drums. Together they produce a blend of virtuosic jazz, experimental funk and pulse-pounding electronic dance music from the New York City subway system to stages around the world. Even after touring around the world, the band has a particular fondness for performing in Ann Arbor.

"The show in Ann Arbor will be intensely colorful and forcefully uplifting," Muschler said by email. "Bring personal identification and drink plenty of water. The Fire Marshal’s intern will be there in case things get too hot. Remember what happened last time? Hopefully it will rain so ya’ll can cool down a bit. The Blind Pig is a nice place to be during the storm. Stay dry. But not too dry.”

Moon Hooch comes to Ann Arbor in support of their latest EP "Light It Up," which presents three songs that the band has been perfecting in their live show over an extended period of time. Known for their raucous dance party-inducing performances, it's only fitting that Moon Hooch captures that same raw primal energy in the studio. It is safe to say that "Light It Up" delivers an intense 10 minutes of music.

The doors for the Blind Pig show open at 9 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 and $19 if purchased the day of the show.

