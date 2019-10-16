Family-friendly Ann Arbor Public Works Open House set for Saturday

ANN ARBOR - Get a behind-the-scenes look at the city's public works Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wheeler Service Center located at 4251 Stone School Road.

The free event is family friendly and will feature fun activities for kids and adults alike, including the chance to see snow plows, solid waste trucks, street sweepers and other larger-than-life vehicles from the city fleet up close.

Activities include:

Touch a truck

Hands-on activities

Informational booths

Demonstrations

Compost tour

Craft activities provided by the Ecology Center

It will also be an opportunity for those seeking employment to learn about careers within the Public Works department.

The event is free and open to the public.

According to the city of Ann Arbor:

"Public Works is responsible for routine maintenance of the majority of the Ann Arbor's above and below ground infrastructure including: the drinking water distribution system, water meters, sanitary and storm water collection systems, streets, street lights, traffic signs and signals, fiber optic lines, parks, public trees and pedestrian paths and crosswalks. Public Works also provides essential services to the City including solid waste, recycling and compost collection."

For more information, visit the Public Works website.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.