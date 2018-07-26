Family Mew-vie Night returns to Tiny Lions Lounge Friday

ANN ARBOR - If you're a cat person, the Humane Society of Huron Valley's Tiny Lions Lounge (off Jackson Road) is the place to be for their Family Mew-vie Night, which begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. What could be better, we ask, than cuddling up to cats and snacking on popcorn while you watch a family-friendly flick at the Tiny Lions cat cafe?

A few items to note: Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. Attendees are allowed to bring pillows, sleeping bags or blankets, along with drinks and snacks. Additional concessions such as pop and candy will be available for $1.50 each. Curious as to what will be playing? You can either call 734-661-3575 or email humaneed@hshv.org. You can also take a chance and go in completely blind, enjoying the event for the experience that it is, rather than letting the film in question dictate your decision. The choice is yours, of course.

Either way. we're paw-sitive you won't regret attending. Learn more here.

