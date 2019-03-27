Family-run JLC Book Sale returns to Ann Arbor this weekend in new location

Where it all began. The book sale is moving to the Sheraton Hotel this year (Courtesy: Todd Whalen)

ANN ARBOR - It doesn't get more local than this.

The rapidly growing JLC Book Sale (formerly Jay Lee Court Book Sale) is back this weekend, but instead of being held in the organizers' front yard on its namesake Jay Lee Court on Ann Arbor's south side, it will take place at the Sheraton Hotel at 3200 Boardwalk St.

Started by Todd Whalen and his family eight years ago, the off and on again book sale has become an Ann Arbor staple, with four sales every year since 2016.

"My dad says he’s very happy to get his front lawn back," Whalen said via email.

From R-L, Todd Whalen, his wife, mother and two children (Courtesy: Todd Whalen)

How it works

Featuring over 25,000 books at $1 each, it is one of the biggest book sales in the area.

The sale will take place Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Thursday will have the best selection.

On Friday and Saturday, if you buy 10 books, you could get up to 10 free.

Cash or credit will be accepted.

The book sale used to be held in the organizers' front yard (Courtesy: Todd Whalen)

According to the event's Facebook page, the sale is introducing two new features this year:

Book exchange credit

For every 10 books that you bring in that meet our standards and qualify, we will give you two free books. Bring in 20 books and get four free books. Bring in 30 books and get six free books, etc. This is a 20% exchange rate.

Discount for teachers, licensed daycares, and homeschoolers

We are now offering a 10% discount to any teacher, licensed daycare, or home school family regardless of which day you purchase your books. That means that any qualified educator can get the buy 10 get up to 10 free deal on Friday and Saturday AND get 10% off that total. If you purchase your books on Thursday, you will get the best selection and still get 10% off.

You simply need to prove that you are indeed qualify (please bring proof) and fill out a short form telling us how many students you teach and which grade and which area you teach and things like that. This helps us to know how many teachers and students and communities we are benefiting with our sales.

Happy book shopping!

