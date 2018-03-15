Featured Event: Charity Euchre Night to help Americans living with Alzheimer's disease

Share your events with the All About Ann Arbor Community Calendar featuring things to do in and around A2. Today's featured event comes from Young Professional Alzheimer's Advocates of Washtenaw. Thank you for sharing! Please consider supporting their great cause.

Charity Euchre Night to fight Alzheimer's disease

On March 22, YPAAW is going to fight for the 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, by playing euchre in their honor. Our goal is to raise funds for Team Michigan of MI RivALZ taking place on May 19, 2018 at Forest Akers Golf Course.Michigan RivALZ, where two teams of women divided to reflect the age-old rivalry of Michigan versus Michigan State compete in a flag football game to inspire fundraising, awareness, and action in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. -- these funds will help provide care and support for families in our area, and hopefully one day, a cure for Alzheimer's.

Please join us for a night of Euchre, food, laughter and prizes at Conor O'Neills Ann Arbor in Ann Arbor on Thursday, 3/22 from 7-9pm.

A CHANCE to WIN:

*$50 Gift Card to Arbor Brewing Company

*Michigan Craft Beer Basket from Baskets by Mary

*$35 Gift Card to Zingerman's Roadhouse

*Staycation Basket including 1 night stay at Hampton by Hilton, a bottle of wine, and late night snacks.

*9Round Ann Arbor Gift Basket including Boxing Gloves and a 1 Month Membership

*$50 Gift Card to Main Street Area Ann Arbor*

*The Michigan Theater Night Out Package including 2 Movie Passes, 2 Medium Drinks, and a Large Popcorn

$75 Gift Card to Tiny Buddha Yoga *

*Tios Mexican Cafe Basket including a Variety of Hot Sauces

**To register up to play, simply make a suggested $40 donation to: http://act.alz.org/goto/YPAAWEuchre **

or

Email: heinkelly86@gmail.com

Your name will be added to the list. Let's enjoy a night where we make new memories together and help save those of the ones we love.

**If you would like to donate an item as a prize please contact Samantha West: swest@alz.org

