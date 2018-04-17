Final Sustainable Ann Arbor forum of the year to focus on life cycle of water

ANN ARBOR - The fourth and final forum in a city of Ann Arbor series on sustainability, Ann Arbor Water 101, will take place on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Multi Purpose Room at the Ann Arbor District Library Downtown branch at 343 S. Fifth Ave.

Enjoy a fun evening and learn about the life cycle of water in Ann Arbor while hearing presentations from experts, watching a video about extreme storms in the city and participating in a "Jeopardy!"-style trivia game (with prizes).

Now in its seventh year, the Sustainable Ann Arbor series is presented annually by the city of Ann Arbor and is hosted by the Ann Arbor District Library.

It brings together a variety of local stakeholders, from local government staff and business leaders to members of community organizations and city residents.

January through April, monthly forums focus on different elements from Ann Arbor's Sustainability Framework.

The events are recorded and posted online on the city's sustainability website.

