First look: Night one of Ann Arbor Folk Festival 2018

ANN ARBOR - The 41st Ann Arbor Folk Festival kicked off Friday evening at Hill Auditorium with a nearly packed house.

Chastity Brown started off the night with a moving set of folk and soul. Milwaukee-based Dead Horses followed with a pure and mellow tone. Lori McKenna wooed the crowd with her one-of-a-kind voice and impactful songwriting. Stephen Kellogg brought high energy and beat with the first full-band performance of the night. JJ Grey and MOFRO blew the roof off with an action-packed performance that showed off Grey's bluesy vocals and harmonica and guitar skills. Headliner Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit delivered a strong country-rock performance with politically charged lyrics and several fan favorites. In between set changes, emcee and singer-songwriter Joe Pug played a sampling of soulful folk songs.

All in all, night one was a triumph.

Chastity Brown



Credit: Andrew Rogers

Dead Horses



Credit: Andrew Rogers

Joe Pug, Emcee



Credit: Andrew Rogers

Lori McKenna



​​​​​​​Credit: Andrew Rogers



​​​​​​​Credit: Andrew Rogers

Stephen Kellogg



​​​​​​​Credit: Andrew Rogers



​​​​​​​Credit: Andrew Rogers



​​​​​​​Credit: Andrew Rogers

JJ Grey and MOFRO



​​​​​​​Credit: Andrew Rogers

​​​​​​​Credit: Andrew Rogers



​​​​​​​Credit: Andrew Rogers



​​​​​​​Credit: Andrew Rogers

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit



​​​​​​​Credit: Andrew Rogers



​​​​​​​Credit: Andrew Rogers



​​​​​​​Credit: Andrew Rogers



​​​​​​​Credit: Andrew Rogers

