Five concerts to attend at The Ark in September

ANN ARBOR - Where does the time go? It's September already! School officially starts this week, which means that students will fill nearly every nook and cranny of every business in the downtown area and parking could be ... fun. However, it is also always nice to see Ann Arbor bustling with life, especially as the days begin to get shorter and the weather (finally) begins to cool. One way we've found that helps with potential autumn blues is by attending concerts that have a certain edge to them; something that The Ark is never short on supplying.

As with last month, we've gone through the full month of concerts and narrowed the list down to five, because five is nice, short and sweet. We also acknowledge up front that there are several wonderful places to see concerts throughout Ann Arbor and the surrounding areas and that our list is by no means meant to be definitive. In case you haven't already noticed, we tend to be fans of the "top five" format.

With that in mind, the list that follows is merely a suggestion; musical acts that we're interested in, or have seen before and/or simply think are worth your attention. We encourage you to share and comment below with your picks and, as always, welcome your feedback.

We hope this list is treble-free, as we simply played this one by ear ...

Saturday, Sept. 8

What: Singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires performs new music, along with special guest Leah Blevins

When: 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25; VIP $85; purchase online here.

In support of her recently released fifth album, "To The Sunset," the critically acclaimed singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires will perform at The Ark on Sept. 8. "To The Sunset" represents an adventurous move with an edgier sound and attitude for Shires, with its compelling collection of narratives often told from a female perspective.The themes range from grappling with self-esteem to mental illness and addiction, as well as the power of a changed perspective with a dash of Shires' signature wit. She has a penchant for delivering stories in ways that are intelligent and poetic yet thoughtful and warm, approaching the subjects in her songs with a fearless honesty. "To The Sunset" represents an extension of artistic growth for Shires, as she continues to grow and challenge herself as an artist and songwriter.

Thursday, Sept. 13

What: Davina and the Vagabonds, daring to be different

When: 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20; purchase online here.

Davina Lozier and the Vagabonds offer "a modern take on old-time blues and jazz," according to PennLive. They've created a stir on the national music scene with their high-energy live shows, level A musicianship, sharp-dressed professionalism and Lozier’s commanding stage presence. With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, the band is converting audiences one show at a time, from Vancouver to Miami and across Europe. In 2011, Lozier released her first full-length, all-original album, "Black Cloud." It was awarded four and a half stars from Downbeat. Their next release in 2014, "Sunshine," hit no. 13 on the Billboard blues chart. DATV’s shows are filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul swagger, dark theatrical moments that evoke Kurt Weill and tender gospel passages. Lozier herself has been compared to Etta James, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin, Billie Holiday and Betty Boop, but comparisons don’t suffice: she's a true original. Davina and the Vagabonds have become Ark favorites -- they tore up the stage at the 2017 Ann Arbor Folk Festival, and their third album, "Nicollet and Tenth," is their best yet.

Saturday, Sept. 15

What: The Second City - The "Made in America (Some Assembly Required)" tour

When: 8 p.m.

Tickets: $36; $26 students with ID in person at MUTO or Ark box office; purchase online here.

A certified American comedy institution since 1959, The Second City’s laughs are 100% USA-made in this latest take on our great, big dysfunctional nation. The lauded company is sending satire down the conveyor belt and celebrating what makes us all tick in a hilarious revue that will leave you breathlessly ready to face the future ... and all its loose screws. Fresh, fast and always spectacularly funny, The Second City is celebrating nearly sixty years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy’s best and brightest.

Friday, Sept. 21

What: New music from the girl who kissed a girl and liked it, Jill Sobule

When: 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20; purchase online here.

“Nostalgia can be wonderful and amazing. It’s OK to look back. But then you gotta get the *** out of there.” So says singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, explaining the theme of her new album, "Nostalgia Kills." On "Nostalgia Kills" (out Sept. 14 on Sobule’s own Pinko Records), the woman hailed by The New York Times for making “grown-up music for an adolescent age” turns her warm wit and poet’s eye on herself more than ever before, revisiting moments from throughout her life that made her into the person she is today. It’s an especially poignant look back at childhood -- “exorcising some junior high school demons,” as she puts it.

Sunday, Sept. 30

What: Seth Walker, an accomplished guitarist and an even better singer, with special guest The Zindles

When: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20; purchase online here.

Over the past 10 years, Seth Walker has become recognized as one of the most revered modern roots artists in the United States; a three-dimensional talent comprising a gift for combining melody and lyric alongside a rich, gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice, with a true-blue knack for getting around on the guitar. Walker's latest studio album, "Gotta Get Back," is produced by Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers. Walker splits his time between New Orleans and New York City after previously residing in Austin and Nashville. He’s used those experiences wisely, soaking up the sounds and absorbing the musical lineage of these varied places. With a bluesman’s respect for roots and tradition, coupled with an appreciation for contemporary songwriting, Seth incorporates a range of styles with warmth and grace. Perhaps Country Standard Time said it best: "If you subscribe to the Big Tent theory of Americana, then Seth Walker -- with his blend of blues, gospel, pop, R&B, rock and a dash country -- just might be your poster boy." The Zindles—the Ann Arbor duo of Erin (from The Ragbirds) and TJ Zindle open.

