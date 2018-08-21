Five local writers to see at the Kerrytown Bookfest (Part Two)

ANN ARBOR - The Kerrytown Bookfest begins on Sept. 9 and will feature many authors, panels and activities for all to enjoy. Last week, we presented you with five local authors we think deserve your attention. As is sometimes the case with making lists, we realized we couldn't keep it merely to five, so we split the list into two parts for a total of 10 authors. This week, we present you with part two of the list, which we hope will whet your appetite even further for this wonderful local book festival, as well as prepare you for all your book-loving needs.

Ready for more? Let's do this.

Jean Alicia Elster, author of "The Colored Car"

Elster is a professional writer of fiction for children and young adults. She is the granddaughter of Douglas and Maber (May) Jackson Ford, whose family story is the basis of "The Colored Car." Her other books include "Who's Jim Hines?" (Wayne State University Press, 2008), which was selected as a Michigan Notable Book and a ForeWord Book of the Year finalist; "I'll Do the Right Thing"; "I'll Fly My Own Plane"; "I Have a Dream, Too!"; and "Just Call Me Joe Joe." She currently lives in Detroit.

Michael Ferro, author of "Title 13"

Ferro's debut novel, "Title 13," was published by Harvard Square Editions in February 2018. He was named as a finalist for Glimmer Train's Short Story Award for New Writers, won the Jim Cash Creative Writing Award for Fiction and nominated for the Pushcart Prize. Ferro is also a sportswriter and a features writer for CBS and CBS Detroit, and a national music and sports columnist with AXS. Born and bred in the Detroit area, Ferro attended Michigan State University and received a degree in Creative Writing. Ferro has lived, worked, and written throughout the Midwest; he currently resides in rural Ann Arbor.

R.J. Fox, author of "Love & Vodka"

Fox is an English and video production teacher who uses his own dream of making movies to inspire his students to follow their dreams. He has previously worked in public relations and as a journalist. He is the author of "Love & Vodka." He currently lives in Ann Arbor.

Petra Kuppers, author of "Ice Bar"

Kuppers is a disability culture activist, a community performance artist and a professor of English and women's studies at the University of Michigan. Kuppers uses somatic and speculative writing as well as performance practice to engage audiences toward more socially just and enjoyable futures. She has written academic books on disability arts and culture, medicine and performance and community performance. Her book of speculative short stories, "Ice Bar," appeared in 2018. She lives with her partner, poet and dancer Stephanie Heit, in Ypsilanti, where they co-create Turtle Disco, a community arts space.

Lillian Li, author of "Number One Chinese Restaurant"

Li received her BA from Princeton and her MFA from the University of Michigan. She is the recipient of a Hopwood Award in Short Fiction, as well as Glimmer Train’s New Writer Award. Her work has been featured in Guernica, Granta and Jezebel. She is from the D.C. metro area and lives in Ann Arbor. "Number One Chinese Restaurant" is her first novel.

The Kerrytown Bookfest takes place on Sept. 9. To learn more about the festival, including its upcoming events, visit ktbookfest.org.

