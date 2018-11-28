Five holiday-themed shows to see at The Ark in December

ANN ARBOR - Celebrate the holiday season with themed shows from nationally recognized artists at The Ark in December.

It's the return of several annual traditions -- if holiday music in an intimate setting speaks to you, then these are performances you won't want to miss.

Bill Kirchen's Honky-Tonk Holiday

Dec. 3, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Born and raised Ann Arborite Bill Kirchen is described by The Ark as a "telecaster titan who whirls through a whole gallery of country and rock styles over the course of an evening." Formerly the lead guitarist of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen, Kirchen is now in the full swing of an acclaimed solo career. His homecoming holiday concerts serve as a reunion and an ode to Ann Arbor's honky-tonk scene glory days. Be prepared for some special guests and lots of fun.

To learn more, visit www.billkirchen.com.

EBird and Friends Holiday Show

Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

Dec. 7, 8 p.m.

Dec. 8, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets:

$50 Gold Circle

$35 Reserved

$25 General admission

Saturday matinee: $25 General admission, $15 children 10 and under

This beloved seasonal tradition is now in its 11th year. The Ragbirds come to The Ark for three evening performances and one afternoon family-friendly matinee for the EBird and Friends Holiday Show led by lively vocalist and instrumentalist Erin Zingle (aka EBird).

Read: 11th Annual Ebird and Friends Holiday Show Dec. 6 to 8 in Ann Arbor

To learn more, visit www.theragbirds.com.

Jon McLaughlin

Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $21 General admission; $51 VIP packages

McLaughlin, born in the Midwest and based in Nashville, comes to Ann Arbor as part of his "This Time of Year" tour. The seasoned singer-songwriter has performed with Billy Joel, Adele and Kelly Clarkson, has co-written with Demi Lovato, collaborated with longtime friend Sara Bareilles and even has an Academy Awards performance under his belt. He has released four full-length albums and recently released his second holiday EP, titled "Red & Green." Get ready for an evening of fantastic songwriting, compelling delivery and connection with McLaughlin.

He will be joined by special guest Vilray, a Brooklyn-based composer and musician.

The VIP experience includes:

One general admission ticket

VIP early entry into the venue

Exclusive pre-show meet & greet with Jon McLaughlin

Personal photograph with Jon McLaughlin

Private and intimate pre-show acoustic performance

Collectible tour poster autographed by McLaughlin

Jon McLaughlin Santa hat

There is limited availability for the VIP packages.

To learn more, visit www.jonmcl.com.

The Weepies - Holiday Acoustic Duo

Dec. 10, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $30

Husband and wife indie duo Steve Tannen and Deb Talan first started writing songs together on the night they met. They are known for their poetic songwriting, combining pop melodies with deep lyrics. It has been several years since they've played in Michigan, so get ready for some beautiful new acoustic holiday tunes.

Austin-based singer-songwriter Matt the Electrician opens.

To learn more, visit www.theweepies.com.

The Ark's Annual Crossroads Ceili with Mick Gavin and Friends

Dec. 28 and 29, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20, $30 for "Dinner & Show" package at Conor O'Neill's Irish Pub

A true taste of southeast Michigan's Celtic music scene! Enjoy this festive gathering of local Irish-music singers, dancers and instrumentalists for a fun night to mark the turning of the year. The performers will be sharing the stage with nationally known headliners and keep the beat going throughout the evening.

Courtesy: The Ark

To learn more, visit www.detroitirish.org.

Happy holidays!

