Food Gatherers, ann arbor's 107one's Rockin' for the Hungry returns on Giving Tuesday

Martin Bandyke, host of morning drive, at Rockin' for the Hungry on Nov. 29, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Food Gatherers, ann arbor's 107one and Kroger are joining forces again for the Rockin' for the Hungry food and fund drive, back this year on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 27, through Dec. 2.

The six-day, live radio broadcast aims to alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County. Each year, 107one radio hosts and Food Gatherers staff broadcast outside local Kroger stores, or as they call it, "freezin' for a reason" to raise funds, food and awareness for those in need.

According to Food Gatherers, one in seven Washtenaw County residents won't have enough to eat this holiday season.

Rockin' for the Hungry hopes to raise one million meals for people experiencing food insecurity in the community.

"Food Gatherers has been fighting hunger where we live for thirty years, and Rockin’ has been crucial to our work," Eileen Spring, president and CEO of Food Gatherers, said in statement. "Hungry people in our community have to choose between buying food and paying for their utilities, medicine and transportation. Your support helps your neighbors overcome these obstacles."

Non-perishable food and funds can be donated at any Kroger store in Washtenaw County. Donations can also be given online at www.foodgatherers.org/rockin.

A financial gift of $5 can provide food insecure families in our county with 15 meals.

Catch ann arbor's 107one's broadcasts live outside Kroger on Maple Road Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, with a special broadcast from Kroger on Plymouth Road on Giving Tuesday.

Tune in to 107one to follow Rockin's progress. Radio personalities will be updating the number of meals and funds raised in real time.

Live broadcast schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 27: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Kroger, 2641 Plymouth Road)

Wednesday, Nov. 28: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Kroger, 400 S. Maple Road)

Thursday, Nov. 29: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Kroger, 400 S. Maple Road)

Friday, Nov. 30: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Kroger, 400 S. Maple Road)

Saturday, Dec. 1: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Kroger, 400 S. Maple Road)

Sunday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Kroger, 400 S. Maple Road)

About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers’ mission is to alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County. As the food bank and food rescue program for the county, we distribute more than 6.3 million pounds of food to 170 non-profit programs serving approximately 44,500 low-income adults, seniors and children every year. For a list of our partner programs or to learn how you can become involved in the fight against hunger locally, please visit www.foodgatherers.org or call (734) 761-2796.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.