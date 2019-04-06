FOOLmoon celebrates its first year at Ann Arbor Farmers Market

ANN ARBOR - For the first time ever, FOOLmoon was held at Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Friday night.

WonderFool Productions decided to move the event due to rising costs of cement barriers needed to secure its original downtown location at the intersection of Washington and Ashley.

This year, residents young and old gathered at various "constellation stations" at UMMA, Arbor Brewing Company and Braun Court to take part in luminary processions throughout the downtown area and made their way to Kerrytown where they danced the night away in homemade wearables fitted with LED lights.

In the weeks leading up to the event, WonderFool Productions staff and volunteers lead luminary-making workshops around town that are free and open to the public.

FOOLmoon began in 2011, four years after its daytime counterpart FestiFools burst onto the scene.

Street performer Violin Monster plays the violin at the intersection of 4th and Ann (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Learn more about the foolish weekend at wonderfoolproductions.org.

