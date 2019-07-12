Free outdoor concert, celebration of LaLiga-Serie A Cup in Ann Arbor Aug. 9

ANN ARBOR - Destination Ann Arbor has announced a free outdoor concert will be held in Ann Arbor on Aug. 9, featuring JR JR, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, Sumkali and DJ Ross Federman of Tall Hall.

Taking place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Main Street in the downtown area, the event will celebrate the upcoming soccer match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli to be held on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. at Michigan Stadium, for the inaugural LaLiga-Serie A Cup.



The LaLiga-Serie A Cup will be the fourth major event of its kind held at Michigan Stadium since 2014. Most recently, Liverpool FC and Manchester United took the field and drew a crowd of over 101,000 people for the prestigious International Champions Cup event in July of 2018.



Headlining musical act JR JR blends classic songwriting, intricate melodies and electronic elements for an adventurous, danceable blend. The duo, comprised of Josh Epstein and Daniel Zott (both of the Detroit area), will take the stage after opening acts Martha Reeves & The Vandellas (also of Detroit) and Sumkali of Ann Arbor. The event will also feature DJ Ross Federman of Tally Hill throughout the evening.



"We’re delighted to welcome visitors from all over the world to Ann Arbor again this year in celebration of soccer," said Destination Ann Arbor President and CEO, Mary Kerr. "This is a great opportunity for us to share all that the area has to offer with an international audience, including our world-class dining scene and eclectic, vibrant downtown."



Complete details are available here. This event is generously sponsored by Bank of Ann Arbor, First Martin, and Ann Arbor’s 107One.



This story was sponsored by Destination Ann Arbor.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.