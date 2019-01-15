Free screening of 'Selma' at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - On Jan. 21, we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and while there are several ways throughout Ann Arbor to participate in acts of service, the Michigan Theater is giving back to the community by offering a free screening of “Selma” on Monday at 7 p.m.

“Selma” is the Academy Award-winning film that recounts the turbulent three month period in 1965 when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., played by actor David Oyelowo, led a dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights in the face of violent opposition.

Here are a few other movie options everyone can enjoy in the comfort of their home. They are all available to check out from the Ann Arbor District Library or rent on several apps. While there are many options out there, these happen to be some of the movies I have seen or that others recommended to me. I also chose newer films, though some of the films made in the past 20 to 30 years still make quite the impact.



Hopper Stone/20th Century Fox

Hidden Figures (PG, 2017)

The true-life story of these incredible women speaks to my soul. We follow the stories of Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) and Katherine Gobels Johnson (Taraji P. Henson) as they quickly rise through the ranks at NASA. They defied the odds by crossing all gender, race, and professional lines with their brilliance and desire to dream big, beyond anything ever accomplished before by the human race, firmly cemented them in U.S. history as true American heroes.





Marshall (PG-13, 2017)

The films tells the story of a young Thurgood Marshall before he became the first African-American Supreme Court Justice. Played by none other than the King of Wakanda, Chadwick Boseman, the crusading lawyer for the NAACP battles through one of his career-defining cases. A case in Bridgeport, Connecticut brings young Marshall to the court of a racist judge who bans him from speaking.





© 2018 - Focus Features

BlacKkKlansman (R, 2018)

The Golden Globe-nominated movie directed by Spike Lee plays out in the midst of the 1970s civil rights movement. It is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) who was the first black detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Setting out to prove his worth, Stallworth recruits his fellow colleague to go undercover and infiltrate the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. I am waiting on pins and needles for Jan. 22, when the Academy Award nominees are announced, to see if this flick is on the list.





Soundtrack for a Revolution (Not Rated, 2009)

The documentary tells the story of the American Civil Rights Movement through its powerful music. The freedom songs that were sung by protesters on picket lines, at mass meetings and jail cells are reimagined by top performing artists while archival footage and interviews of the civil rights foot soldiers and leaders run in the foreground.

