Get a free cone at Ben & Jerry's Tuesday in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - It's April 10, and in Ben & Jerry's world that means Free Cone Day!

The store at 304 South State Street is participating until 8 p.m.

According to its Facebook page:

Since 1979, it’s our way to celebrate and say thanks to our awesome fans for another year of support, and we've kept it up every year since, spreading the peace, love & FREE ice cream around the world!

So what are you waiting for?

Get your taste buds ready for the most euphoric day of the year! pic.twitter.com/aLUttw1U63 — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 4, 2018

