Get chased by zombies in the Arb at annual Zombie Run 5K

ANN ARBOR - Will you brave the outbreak of the undead?

Run for your life in the annual 5K run/walk on Oct. 25 at the annual Zombie Run in Nichols Arboretum. The fright fest involves racing through the Arb's trails during a full-scale zombie attack.

The event is $35 per person and includes a T-shirt. Shirts are not guaranteed after Oct. 7 and registration ends on Oct. 22. Register here.

How it works:

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. The last wave of runners will start at 5:50 p.m.

Each runner will receive a belt with two flags on it. These flags are your " lives. "

lives. Extra lives can be purchased for $5 apiece. They can be sponsored by family and friends.

Zombies will be spread throughout the hilly course and will try to take your lives.

Zombies move at a slow pace and no physical contact is allowed. Although this rule will be heavily enforced, accidental contact may occur.

Designated " safe areas, " including the water station, will be located throughout the course.

safe areas, including the water station, will be located throughout the course. Those who finish with at least one life flag will be considered " survivors. " These lucky few will be entered to win gift cards and other items in a raffle.

All proceeds will support Nichols Arboretum.

Running's not for you but want to scare the living daylights out of people? Zombies (and other volunteer roles) are needed. Sign up here.

