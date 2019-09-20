Get chased by zombies in the Arb at annual Zombie Run 5K

ANN ARBOR - Will you brave the outbreak of the undead?
Run for your life in the annual 5K run/walk on Oct. 25 at the annual Zombie Run in Nichols Arboretum. The fright fest involves racing through the Arb's trails during a full-scale zombie attack.
The event is $35 per person and includes a T-shirt. Shirts are not guaranteed after Oct. 7 and registration ends on Oct. 22. Register here.
How it works:
- The event begins at 5:30 p.m. The last wave of runners will start at 5:50 p.m.
- Each runner will receive a belt with two flags on it. These flags are your "lives."
- Extra lives can be purchased for $5 apiece. They can be sponsored by family and friends.
- Zombies will be spread throughout the hilly course and will try to take your lives.
- Zombies move at a slow pace and no physical contact is allowed. Although this rule will be heavily enforced, accidental contact may occur.
- Designated "safe areas," including the water station, will be located throughout the course.
- Those who finish with at least one life flag will be considered "survivors." These lucky few will be entered to win gift cards and other items in a raffle.
All proceeds will support Nichols Arboretum.
Running's not for you but want to scare the living daylights out of people? Zombies (and other volunteer roles) are needed. Sign up here.
