Get involved: Fall controlled burn season kicks off Oct. 9 in Ann Arbor

NAP staff hold a controlled burn demo at the Leslie Science and Nature Center on Feb. 22, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - It felt like I was just at the city of Ann Arbor's Natural Area Preservation's spring training controlled burn demo. I blinked and here we are.

The fall controlled ecological burn season in local nature areas runs Oct. 9 through Dec. 21.

Weather permitting, burns conducted by trained NAP teams will take place on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Controlled burn sites have signs posted around the perimeter and staff are available for questions.

A public Q&A session on controlled burns will be held Oct. 8 at the Natural Area Preservation office (3875 E. Huron River Drive) from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Here are some FAQs that NAP answered on the A2GOV website:

Whe​re will we burn?

During the fall 2018 season, NAP has permits to burn at the following city-owned sites: Barton Nature Area, Black Pond Woods Nature Area, Foxfire South Park, Foxfire Leslie Park Golf Course, Leslie Science & Nature Center, Oakridge Nature Area, South Pond Nature Area and Sugarbush Nature Area.​

Why burn?

Our native Ann Arbor ecosystems are fire-dependent. Until settlers began suppressing fires in the early 1700s, fire enriched the soil and removed dead thatch, allowing diverse native plant and animal communities to thrive. Continued fire suppression has allowed fire-intolerant, non-native plant species to out-compete the native, fire-adapted plants. By reintroducing fire in our parks, we are reinstating an essential ecosystem process.​

What is involved in​ conducting burns?

NAP staff evaluate each site and develop a burn plan that provides information on the specific ecological objectives of the burn, preferred weather conditions to minimize smoke, ignition pattern, location of burn breaks to safely contain the fire, equipment, contingency plans and emergency phone numbers. City and township fire marshals review the plans before issuing the necessary permits. NAP then waits until weather conditions are within the range specified in the burn plan before proceeding.​

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

How can ​​you get more information?

Because burns are weather-dependent, we are unable to schedule them in advance for specific days. If you would like to be called on the day of a burn near you, please call us and leave us your name, daytime phone number and street address. We also post day-of-burn information on Twitter and on Facebook.

