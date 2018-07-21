Get your board game fill: New game night series coming to Bløm Meadworks

ANN ARBOR - Thursdays are about to get a lot more fun at Bløm Meadworks.

Metro Detroit-based game store The Loaded Die will be kicking off its first game night series at Bløm Meadworks on Aug. 9.

Game nights with be held every Thursday. This is the first time the store is hosting events in Ann Arbor.

"We're so excited to build the gaming hobby in Ann Arbor at the gorgeous Bløm space," owner Kyle Sweeney said in a press release.

The popular store, located in Ferndale's Rust Belt Market, hosts regular game nights throughout the metro Detroit area. At each event, a board game guru leads players in more than 50 unique tabletop games.





(Credit: The Loaded Die)

"When (The Loaded Die) was thinking about future spots, they put it out to their Facebook group, and someone suggested the meadery," Bløm Meadworks co-owner Lauren Bloom said via email. She wrote: "We got in touch with them to learn more about the hosted game events and loved what they were doing. We hear from a lot of customers that the taproom feels like their downtown living room ... (W)e have movies playing, they can bring in takeout and camp out for the afternoon with friends, they can bring their grandma or kids and everyone feels comfortable.

"We hope that the game library and game nights add to that feeling. We also hope that it's a way for folks to feel comfortable coming in by themselves - the game guru who facilitates the game night can help people with game instructions and also gather people who are interested into groups."

Since it opened in May, Bløm has been holding regular community events, including yoga and Pilates in the taproom and bike repair workshops with Common Cycle. Bloom said the community plays a major role in the meadery.





Yoga in the taproom (Credit: Bløm Meadworks)

"That's a big piece of what made us want to open this business," she said. "We wanted a creative brewing outlet that we could share, but we also wanted a business with a feeling of community. We spent a long time looking for a downtown space so that we would have neighboring independent businesses. We've met and become friends with so many of the people who own and work at businesses nearby, and are always working on new event ideas with them."

To learn more about game night, visit the event's Facebook page.

