Get your fill at Ann Arbor Farmers Market's September Food Truck Rally

ANN ARBOR - As if starting work on Tuesday isn't enough of a treat this week, one of the best nights of the month will be back on Wednesday.

It's the second to last Food Truck Rally of the season at Ann Arbor Farmers Market, and with high temperatures and sun in the forecast, it'll feel like a warm summer night (even though it's unofficially over).

So what can you expect?

Live music, kids activities -- and did we mention food trucks?

Here's the complete list:

Cosa Sabrosa

Crepe Day-Twah

Hero Or Villain Van

The Nosh Pit Detroit

Shimmy Shack

Matt & Mo's

Jamerican Grill

Wood Fired Up

TruckShuka Detroit

Simply Spanish

Naughty Boy's Rolled Ice Cream

Petey's Donuts

Impasto Detroit

Island Noodles

Bon appetit!

