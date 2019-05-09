Get your floral fix at Ann Arbor Farmers Market's Flower Day May 26

ANN ARBOR - If you have a green thumb or just love a gorgeous bunch of freshly cut flowers, you'll want to mark this down on your calendar.

Flower Day returns to Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Sunday, May 26. Growers will be offering a beautiful variety of flowers, plants, seedlings, bulbs, seeds and fresh herbs. Market tip: If you want the best selection arrive early.

This year, Flower Day is combining with the Sunday Artisan Market for double the fun, including live music, food trucks, kids activities, gardening how-to advice and more. Wood Fired Up, Nu Deli and Premier Kettle Corn food trucks will be on site cooking up delicious food and snacks for the whole family.

Also taking part, select Kerrytown businesses will host flower-themed activities and offer discounts during the event.

FOUND Gallery will be hosting a Garden Party with free treats and lemonade, specials on outdoor products and a game with prizes called 'Pick a Flower.'

Spice and Tea Merchants will be showcasing its Blooming Tea Buds from noon to 3 p.m. The tea buds will be buy three get one free.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or the market's website.

