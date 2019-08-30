Get your funk on at inaugural South U Block Party in Ann Arbor Sept. 14

ANN ARBOR - Get ready for a new kind of street party.

For the first time ever, the South University Area Association will be shutting down South University and Church streets for an evening of live music, dancing, food and drink.

From hip hop to techno, and disco to a jam band, there will be music for everyone to enjoy. Plus, all musical acts are from the Ann Arbor/Detroit area.

"We wanted another event other than Art Fair," said Maggie Ladd, South University Area Association's executive director. "We're in the middle of a building boom, so this was a moment in time where some of the buildings are complete and the new projects haven't started yet.

"We thought about having kind of a welcome for the students and something the townies could enjoy, too, on a bye weekend where there's no football game at all."



The event is free and open to the public and will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Lineup of musical acts:

5 p.m.-5:45 p.m. - MC Kadence

6 p.m.-7p.m. - Disco Daddy

7:30p.m.-9 p.m. - Stormy Chromer

9:30p.m.-11 p.m. - Golf Clap

All bars on South U will be open and serving up signature food and beverages. Retail shops will also be open throughout the evening.

The South U Block Party is sponsored by:

Good Time Charley's

The Brown Jug

Maven

O&W

Underground Printing

Pakmode Media + Marketing

