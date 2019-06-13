Go for a night paddle on the Huron River in Ann Arbor this summer

ANN ARBOR - Back by popular demand, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation is bringing back its Full Moon Night Paddles this season.

Timed around monthly full moons, enjoy paddling under the moonlight at Gallup Park on three magical summer nights.

Night Paddles will take place on the following Fridays from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16.

How it works:

$15 for a one-person kayak

$20 for a two-person kayak

Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Register here.

All boats must be returned by 10:30 p.m.

