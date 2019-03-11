Gov. Whitmer to deliver 2019 University of Michigan commencement address

ANN ARBOR - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took to Twitter Monday morning to announce that she will be delivering the University of Michigan's spring commencement address May 4 at Michigan Stadium.

The former state representative and senator became Michigan's 49th governor Jan. 1 after defeating Republican candidate and former attorney general Bill Schuette in the general election.

A child of lawyers, Whitmer comes from a political family. Her father ran the Department of Commerce and served as the president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan while her mother served as an assistant attorney general.

Whitmer will be the sixth sitting governor to deliver UM's commencement address in 40 years.

Though she is a Lansing native and a Michigan State University alumna, she said, "I will see you all on May 4 and I will say 'Go Blue' proudly."

I’m excited to announce that I will be delivering the commencement address at @UMich on May 4th! pic.twitter.com/qrRPiSAIfy — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 11, 2019



In recent years, UM commencement speakers included former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, co-owners and founding partners of Zingerman's Community of Businesses Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig, and former Twitter CEO, Richard Costolo.

