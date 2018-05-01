H. Jon Benjamin to visit the Michigan Theater on Friday, presented by Nicola's Books

ANN ARBOR - Actor and comedian H. Jon Benjamin -- better known as Bob on "Bob's Burgers" and Sterling Archer on "Archer" -- will discuss his new book, "Failure is an Option: An Attempted Memoir" at the Michigan Theater on Friday at 8 p.m., presented by Nicola's Books.

While it's true that Benjamin has had a successful career, he's also quick to point out that there have been just as many failures in his life and that it is O.K. to fail. "Failure is an Option" details the stories from his own life, from his early days ("wherein I'm unable to deliver a sizzling fajita") to his romantic life ("how I failed to quantify a threesome") to family ("wherein a trip to P.F. Chang's fractures a family") to career ("how I failed at launching a kid's show"). To put it simply, Benjamin is human, just like the rest of us, and "Failure Is an Option" is the book the world doesn't need right now but will get regardless.

Tickets for the event are $34.50 and $49.50, with limited Gold Circle seating and first access to the signing line also available. Ticketholders will receive a copy of "Failure is an Option" available for pickup on Friday in the theater lobby. The book signing will proceed after the author talk.

About the Author

Benjamin is an actor, voice actor and stand-up comedian. He is best known for voicing characters, including Sterling Archer in "Archer," Bob Belcher in "Bob’s Burgers," Dr. Katz in "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist," Coach McGuirk and Jason in "Home Movies," and a can of mixed vegetable in the film "Wet Hot American Summer." He lives in New York.

