Harlem Globetrotters coming to the Eastern Michigan Convocation Center

ANN ARBOR - In a mere three weeks the Harlem Globetrotters will perform at Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center on Feb. 1. at 7 p.m.

The Harlem Globetrotters have been introducing the game of basketball for nine decades, breaking down barriers and doing acts of goodwill. They have a commitment to the fans that is undeniable.

Going to a Harlem Globetrotters event is unlike any other: a team with skills, ball-handling, and trick shots are jaw-dropping. A basketball game mixed in with hilarious comedy and audience participation that is fun for the whole family.

Photo by: The Original Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters are all about their fans and in the "2019 Fan Powered Tour" the Globetrotters introduce a new way to participate by having the fans download an app to interact with the players during the game. You can upgrade your experience by getting the Magic Pass. The 30-minute interactive event happens before the main show and allows fans to shoot hoops, learn tricks, and get autographs and photos with the Globetrotters.

For more information and tickets visit emutix.com.

