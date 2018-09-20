Healing America tour, emphasizing benefits of plant-based diets, to come to Ann Arbor Oct. 21

ANN ARBOR - As part of a national tour, the grassroots movement Healing America will be making a stop in Ann Arbor on Oct. 21.

The event will take place at the Michigan League, where a lunch will be held featuring two speakers -- famed researcher Dr. T. Colin Campbell and his son, Nelson Campbell, a film director and founder of the nonprofit PlantPure. They will be filming at each stop in an effort to document the experience to help expand their media strategy.

They hope to bring plant-based nutrition into the mainstream, including those in underserved neighborhoods.

"Research shows that a plant-based diet can significantly reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and sometimes reverse serious conditions like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some forms of cancer. A plant-based diet also can heal the planet through reduced greenhouse gas emissions, create greater economic and governmental stability, and improve animal welfare." - Healing America

Stops on the tour include New York, Atlanta, Houston, St. Louis and San Diego.

"We will communicate ideas that go beyond health to bring people of varied interests and communities together," said Nelson Campbell in a press release. "It is time to go beyond health, to make larger connections that can join communities heretofore working apart into a more unified force for change, including change that extends into the political sphere."



The PlantPure Nation trailer (Credit: PlantPure TV YouTube Channel)

The Healing America team is optimistic their message will be far-reaching.

"We recognize that this strategy is bold, but we believe we can achieve our objectives because we will not do this ourselves; our goal is to empower people in communities everywhere to lead," said campaign launch manager Ron Gandiza in a press release.



The movement will be recruiting leaders across the U.S. in the fields of health care, plant-based nutrition, animal welfare, environment and social advocacy.



"It is time that we move to a more expansive model of collaboration; for environmental and economic

reasons, we have limited time for making the change we are seeking," said Colin Campbell in a statement.

About Healing America

Healing America is the brainchild of Nelson Campbell and was formed to promote the health message of plant-based nutrition, while also demonstrating a larger model for social and political change. Nelson Campbell is the executive producer, director and co-writer of the documentary film PlantPure Nation, which examines the political and economic factors that suppress information about the benefits of plant-based nutrition, and makes connections to public policy, medical practice, food deserts and farming.

For more information, visit healingamericatogether.com.

