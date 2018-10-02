Here are Ann Arbor's trick-or-treat times (and best areas) for 2018

ANN ARBOR - The city of Ann Arbor recently announced trick-or-treat times on Oct. 31 will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to respecting this time frame, the city reminds parents and guardians that trick-or-treaters should be supervised at all times.

Children should stay in familiar neighborhoods that are well-lit to ensure a fright-free holiday.

Main Street Treat Parade on Oct. 31, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

So where are the best spots to trick-or-treat in A2?

I turned to the Ann Arbor Area Mamas Network Facebook group for their top recommendations.

They are:

Granger Avenue - A portion of this Burns Park street closes down for trick-or-treating fun for the whole family. This was the most recommended spot.

West Side - One user told us that Crest Street between Liberty and Washington shuts down and is a popular place for trick-or-treaters.

Dicken - The neighborhood on the west side got mixed reviews. Some parents reported few trick-or-treaters, and some said they had fun each year. It probably comes down to which street you live on.

Stay in your neighborhood - A few users recommended staying local and enjoying trick-or-treating in your area. It's a great chance to chat with your neighbors and meet people you may have not known lived in your area before.

Main Street treat parade on Oct. 31, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Another suggestion:

Main Street area Treat Parade - This daytime event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. is a fun way to parade the kiddos around and collect treats from the Main Street businesses. Most shops have friendly staff hand out candy on this festive day downtown!

Do you have a favorite trick-or-treating street? Tell us in the comments below!

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.