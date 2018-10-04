Here are the November election hopefuls speaking at the 'Meet the Candidates' event in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor residents will have an opportunity to hear from election hopefuls on Oct. 15 at the "Meet the Candidates" forum at Ann Arbor City Club (1830 Washtenaw Ave.).

The event is hosted by the Washtenaw County Medical Society and will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 for those who not pay dues. WCMS members and medical students can attend for free by sending an RSVP to events@wcms-mi.org.

Hear from candidates running for seats on city council, the Michigan House and Senate, the U.S. House and Senate, and those running for governor and county commissioner.

After each candidate has spoken, a Q&A session will follow.

Participating candidates are:

Ann Arbor City Council

Ward 1: Jeff Hayner (D)

Ward 1: Ryan Hughes (I)

Ward 2 Kathy Griswold (D)

Ward 4: Joe Hood (I)

Ward 4: Elizabeth Nelson (D)

Washtenaw County Commissioner

District 2: Kevin Jardine (R)

District 2: Sue Shink (D)

District 8: Jason Morgan (D)

District 9: Katie Scott (D)

Michigan House

District 52: Donna Lasinski (D)

District 53: Jean Holland (R)

District 53: Yousef Rabhi (D)

Michigan Senate

District 18: Martin Church (R)

District 18: Jeff Irwin (D)

District 22: Adam Dreher (D)

Governor

Keith Butkovich (Natural Law)

Jennifer Kurland (Green Party)

U.S. House

District 12: Jeff Jones (R)

District 12: Niles Nieumuth (Socialist Equality)

District 12: Gary Walkowicz (Working Class)

U.S. Senate

Marcia Squier (Green)

For more information, check out the event's Facebook page.

