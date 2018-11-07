Here are your must-do holiday traditions in Ann Arbor's Main Street area

ANN ARBOR - The Main Street Area Association just released its holiday events schedule, and for the first time it has published an Ann Arbor Holiday Shop Local Guide.

Need some gift ideas and want to support local businesses while you're at it? Then this guide is your one-stop-shop for inspiration. Scroll through the handpicked gifts for sale in the downtown area.

Credit: Main Street Area Association

Santa's Mailbox

Another time-honored tradition for the children of Ann Arbor.

From Nov. 26 through Dec. 14, kiddos can drop letters for Santa via the "special express mailbox" located in front of Conor O'Neill's Irish Pub at 318 S. Main St.

Local businesses collect the letters and transport them to the North Pole. Santa will respond to every letter that has a return address.

Midnight Madness

Friday, Nov. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Midnight Madness on Main St. on Dec. 1, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Ah, the one night a year when shops are open late and offer great deals, giveaways and holiday treats. It's an annual tradition for the entire family that you won't want to miss.

"Midnight Madness, Ann Arbor's holiday season kick-off, is almost here! Our holiday lights will be on, store front windows painted, sidewalk entertainers performing, and downtown businesses will be hosting festive fun and special deals late into the night. Santa will be there, along with performers around town."

About the Main Street Area Association

The Main Street Area Association is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the long-term success and vitality of downtown Ann Arbor.



