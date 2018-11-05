Here's what you should know about Election Day in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Tuesday's general election will kick off at 7 a.m. and go until 8 p.m. in all city polling places.

To locate your polling place and/or ward and see a sample ballot, visit the Michigan Voter Information site. You can also contact the city clerk's office at 734-794-6140 or make inquiries in person.

Want ballot information? Visit www.a2gov.org/elections.

Voting absentee? It's not too late to request an absentee ballot in person. File your request at the city clerk's office on the second floor of Larcom City Hall (301 E. Huron St.) by 4 p.m. Monday. Once you receive your ballot, you must vote and return it the same day.

Below are the city of Ann Arbor's voter tips and ward and precinct polling location information:

Don't forget to bring your photo ID to vote. Voters who do not have acceptable photo ID will be required to sign an affidavit in order to vote.

Polling place hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Registered voters standing in line by 8 p.m. will be eligible to vote.

Note, that the option to vote straight party will not be included as a checkbox on the ballot. Voters must individually select the candidates they wish to elect. Go online to view your sample ballot.

Voters in wards 1 and 4 can learn more about their City Council candidates by watching the League of Women Voters candidate forums, which aired Sept. 27 on CTN Video on Demand.

Due to the addition of new precincts in the city, voters assigned to precincts 1–9 are now permanently relocated to a new polling place at Logan Elementary School, located at 2685 Traver Road, along with new precincts 1–11.

1–4 — Permanently relocated to 2nd Baptist Church, 850 Red Oak Drive.

1–1 and 1–12 — Relocated to Rackham Graduate School, 915 E. Washington St., for the remainder of 2018 and 2019.

4–1 — Relocated to U-M Coliseum, 721 S. Fifth Ave.

See the complete list of polling places here.

Local voter resource Ann Arbor Votes is an excellent source of nonpartisan information powered by the CivCity Initiative. There, you can find candidate profiles, ballot proposal information and more.

Want to share the experience of seeing the polls come in?

Mary Morgan, the executive director of CivCity, released this list of election night watch parties around the Ann Arbor area in her Final Election Day Edition newsletter Monday:

