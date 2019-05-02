Here's who will be performing at Ann Arbor Summer Festival's 2019 Top of the Park

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Summer Festival has just announced its musical performers for this year's free Top of the Park series that runs June 14 through July 7 six nights a week starting at 5 p.m.

Heading into its 36th season, Summer Fest will feature 92 artists on two stages on University of Michigan's campus:

Rackham Stage (915 E. Washington Street)

O&W Acoustic Stage in the Grove (under the Bell Tower on North Ingalls Mall)

From local favorite Laith Al-Saadi to the Detroit Party Marching Band, here's who will be playing this year:

June 14: First Friday

5 p.m. Sarah D’Angelo

6 p.m. Ali Bey Quartet

7 p.m. Detroit Party Marching Band

8:45 p.m. Junglefowl

10:15 p.m. The Outer Vibe

June 15

5 p.m. Amy Petty

6 p.m. Joe Serrapere & John Devine

7 p.m. Anne Heaton Band

8:45 p.m. Rachel Mazer

10:15 p.m. The Ragbirds

June 16

5 p.m. Katie Pederson

6 p.m. Hazel Bee

7 p.m. KidsRock: Michael & the Rockness Monsters

8:30 p.m. The Left Lanes

June 18

5 p.m. Annie Bacon

6 p.m. Rebecca HH Rosen

7 p.m. Nadim Azzam

8:30 p.m. May Erlewine & The Motivations

June 19

5 p.m. Aspen Jacobsen

6 p.m. Joanna & The Jaywalkers

7 p.m. Sumkali

8:15 p.m. Sona Jobarteh

June 20

5 p.m. Eliza Thorp

6 p.m. Katie Stanley Band

7 p.m. The Aston Neighborhood Pleasure Club

8 p.m. Swing Dance Lessons

8:30 p.m. Planet D Nonet

June 21

5 p.m. Michael Malis Trio

6 p.m. Estar Cohen featuring Galen Bundy & Travis Aukerman

7 p.m. Madelyn Grant

8:30 p.m. Heavy Color

10:15 p.m. My Brightest Diamond

June 22

5 p.m. Mary Collins

6 p.m. Little Traps

7 p.m. Tumbao Bravo

8:15 p.m. Salsa Dance Lessons

8:30 p.m. Los Gatos

10 p.m. Salsa Dance Lessons

10:15 p.m. Orquesta Tradición

June 23

5 p.m. Magdalen Fossum

6 p.m. Oliver Mayman Trio

7 p.m. Kidsrock: Mister G

8:30 p.m. Hullabaloo

June 25

5 p.m. Dave Boutette & Kristi Lynn Davis

6 p.m. Mark Lavengood Band

7 p.m. Misty Lyn & The Big Beautiful

8:15 p.m. Madcat Midnight Blues Journey

June 26

5 p.m. Room 1078

6 p.m. Emily Slomovits & Billy King

7 p.m. F.U.B.A.R.

8:30 p.m. Cold Tone Harvest

June 27

5 p.m. The Cloudbuilders

6 p.m. Dede & The Dream

7 p.m. Honey Monsoon

8:30 p.m. Anna Burch

June 28

5 p.m. Alexis Lombre Trio

6 p.m. Andy Adamson Quintet

7 p.m. Liquid Monk

8:30 p.m. Shake Steady

10:15 p.m. Funkwagon

June 29

5 p.m. Ki5

6 p.m. Dani Darling

7 p.m. Vespre

8:30 p.m. Nique Love Rhodes & The NLR Experience

10:15 p.m. Paddlebots

June 30

5 p.m. Ari Graine

6 p.m. Grace Elizabeth Lee

7 p.m. KidsRock: Falu’s Bazaar

8:30 p.m. Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet

July 2

5 p.m. Ryan Racine

6 p.m. John Holk & The Sequins

7 p.m. The RFD Boys

8:30 p.m. The Hooten Hallers

July 3

5 p.m. Karissa Bone

6 p.m. Warren & Flick

7 p.m. Siena Liggins

8:15 p.m. 47Soul

July 4

5 p.m. Brain Plasticity Ukulele Collective

6 p.m. Chris DuPont

7 p.m. Laura Rain & The Caesars

8:30 p.m. Lady Sunshine & The X-Band

July 5

5 p.m. Heather Black Project

6 p.m. Sean Dobbins Trio

7 p.m. Dara Tucker

8:30 p.m. Jive Colossus

10:15 p.m. Diane Coffee

July 6

5 p.m. Diana Lawrence

6 p.m. Lizzie No

7 p.m. Summer Like The Season

8:30 p.m. Stormy Chromer

10:15 p.m. Laith Al-Saadi

July 7: So Long Sunday

5 p.m. Eddie Eberle

6 p.m. Syd Burnham

7 p.m. Barbarossa Brothers

8:30 p.m. George Bedard & The Kingpins

For more information, visit a2sf.org.



About the Ann Arbor Summer Festival

An annual arts gathering in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the three-week festival offers two parallel programs -- one indoor and one outdoor -- at various venues and spaces across the University of Michigan campus and in downtown Ann Arbor. Each season features a progressive mix of over 175 events showcasing local, national and international artists and a diverse audience of more than 80,000 people.



The indoor Mainstage series includes ticketed performances of world-class music, contemporary circus, family entertainment, public radio shows and comedy. The outdoor program, Top of the Park, is held along a beautiful campus green and offers admission-free concerts, Movies by Moonlight, open-air street spectacle, culinary treats and unique family attractions.

