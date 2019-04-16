Here's who's playing Bank of Ann Arbor's 2019 Sonic Lunch concert series

ANN ARBOR - Summer must be around the corner because Bank of Ann Arbor announced this morning its 2019 lineup for its free Sonic Lunch concert series.

The outdoor performances take place at the corner of Liberty and Division on Thursdays and feature a mix of popular local and national artists.

All performances begin at 11:30 a.m. with an opening act.

Here's the official lineup for the 2019 season:

June 6: Laith Al-Saadi with special guest Sam Corbin.

June 13: The Accidentals with special guest Adam Plomaritas.

June 20: morgxn with special guest Magdalen Fossum.

June 27: Adia Victoria with special guest Erin Zindle.

July 11: Rayland Baxter with special guest Matthew Milia.

July 25: Guster with special guest Andrew Horowitz of Tally Hall.

Aug. 1: SHAED with special guest Ladysse.

Aug. 8: Mat Kerekes with special guest Oren Levin.

Aug. 15: TBA with special guest Amy Petty.

Aug. 22: Michael Franti and Spearhead with special guest Abigail Stauffer.

Aug. 29: Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas with special guest Jacob Sigman.

During the weeks of July 4 and July 18, Sonic Lunch will not be hosting performances.

"We are excited every year to announce our lineup for the Sonic Lunch concert series," Tim Marshall, president and CEO of Bank of Ann Arbor, said in a statement. "And this year we are thrilled to be bringing so many incredibly talented artists to the Sonic Lunch stage. Performers familiar to Ann Arbor such as The Accidentals and Laith Al-Saadi are scheduled to return, along with artists new to Sonic Lunch like Michael Franti and Spearhead, Guster, and SHAED.

"In addition to our headliners, we are pleased to announce that once again, Sonic Lunch will host opening performances, featuring musicians from Michigan and/or the Ann Arbor area. Bank of Ann Arbor is proud to be part of something that has come to mean so much to the Ann Arbor community and has become an Ann Arbor summertime tradition."

On May 31, the artist for the Aug. 15 show will be announced live on ann arbor's 107one morning show with Martin Bandyke.

