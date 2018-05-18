Hit the water on Huron River Day Sunday

ANN ARBOR - Get ready for the ultimate family-friendly day in the outdoors.

The 38th annual Huron River Day is on Sunday with a variety of free river activities and a celebration at Gallup Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Festivities include live music, an antique boat show, a butterfly house and much more.

The city of Ann Arbor's full schedule of events:

Ann Arbor's Mayor Christopher Taylor kicks-off the festival at 1 p.m.

Paddle a boat with $5 canoe and kayak rentals

Ride your bike and your boat is free!

Bike tune-ups from Common Cycle volunteers

Try stand-up paddle boarding (SUP)

Presentations by Dirt Doctors at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Live music by Neutral Zone 1:15 p.m., Hullabaloo 2:30 p.m., and Joe Reilly 3:45 p.m.

Participate in the Enviro-Challenge to earn a prize

Antique/Classic Boat Show

Butterfly house from the Michigan Native Butterfly Farm

Live animals from the Leslie Science & Nature Center

Watch Jillian Hopper Live Dance performances "As the Rolling Hills Pass By"

Kids, with their wings, join an interactive community dance performance 2:15 p.m.

Eat delicious local food by EJ's Gourmet, Pilar's Tamales, Humus Falafel and Petey's Donuts

Nature Hikes by Natural Area Preservation at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Fishing fun

River critters with the Huron River Watershed Council

Stream activity with the University of Michigan Natural History Museum

The Washtenaw County’s Parker Mill County Park will also be offering tours of the historic Pioneer Grist Mill from 12 to 4 p.m.



Classic Small Boat Show

Several handcrafted and restored small boats powered by paddles, oars or sails will be on display. Members of the Traditional Small Craft Association and the Wooden Canoe Heritage Association will be on hand to "show and tell" these special vessels and share their histories.

About Huron River Day



More than 30 years ago, the Huron River Day celebration began as a way to encourage partnerships among government, private and non-profit organizations and to educate citizens about the importance of water quality and Huron River preservation. Each year, this event draws approximately 2,500 people from the Ann Arbor community to celebrate the Huron River.

