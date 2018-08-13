HR conference seeking student recruits coming to Ann Arbor area

ANN ARBOR - Are you a human resources professional? Or a student focusing on HR?

Then you'll want to know about the Global Human Intelligence Conference coming to town from Sept. 27-30.

Powered by the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources, the four-day event is bringing some of the biggest names in global HR to the area.

"If you’re in HR, this is a conference regardless of your ethnicity," said Nathaniel "Nat" Alston, NAAAHR's national chairman. "We’ve got contracts for hiring with Facebook; the senior director of HR for Twitter will be here. You need to attend or at least sign up as a volunteer and network."

Credit: NAAAHR

Alston told A4 that organizers hope to attract talented students from the University of Michigan, Michigan State, Eastern Michigan University, Western Michigan University and more.

It will be held at the Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest at 1275 S. Huron St., Ypsilanti.

Speakers include:

Beatrice Achaleke , author, "Africa for Smart Kids" book series

, author, "Africa for Smart Kids" book series Nathaniel "Nat" Alston , national chair, NAAAHR

, national chair, NAAAHR Candi Castleberry-Singleton , vice president, Twitter

, vice president, Twitter Ted Childs , principal, Ted Childs, LLC

, principal, Ted Childs, LLC Derrick Kayongo , former CEO, Center for Civil & Human Rights

, former CEO, Center for Civil & Human Rights Delano E. Lewis, Sr. , former US ambassador, Republic of South Africa

, former US ambassador, Republic of South Africa William Rolack , national president, NAAAHR

, national president, NAAAHR Carol Steward , founder & CEO, Abounding

, founder & CEO, Abounding Debbie Dingell, congresswoman

"While we have speakers coming from all over the world, we also have local speakers representing the city of Flint, the president & CEO of United Way of Washtenaw County, Zingerman’s HR department," said NAAAHR National Board's Executive Director Ivan L. Crosling. "It’s about sharing best practices."

In addition to speakers and networking opportunities, the conference will be holding nine general sessions and 24 workshops.

Credit: NAAAHR

HR reps from various fields including health care, nonprofit and private sectors and government will be in attendance.

See the full schedule of events.

"Join us in Ann Arbor, MI as we come together for the ultimate exchange of ideas to discover new solutions for Global Human Resources challenges." - William T. Rolack, Sr., CEO, NAAAHR

Pricing:

Online registration

Professional member: $700

Non-member: $900

Student member: $300

On-site registration (begins Sept. 26)

Non-student: $1,100

Student member: $500

Students may also apply to volunteer at the conference.

Register here.

Performances, awards and afterparty

The NAAAHR is holding a concert in line with the event featuring Grammy Award-winning rapper Kool Moe Dee on Sept. 27 in the Marriott's Roy Wilbanks Ballroom.

On Saturday, Sept. 29, the NAAAHR will be holding its 20th anniversary awards ceremony followed by a "Wakanda Forever" themed afterparty. Guests are asked to wear traditional African attire.

For more information, visit the event's website.

