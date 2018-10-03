Hubbard Street Dance Chicago to perform in Ann Arbor this month

ANN ARBOR - Renowned contemporary ballet company Hubbard Street Dance Chicago is coming to town for two performances Oct. 19-20.

Under the artistic direction of Glenn Edgerton, the company is known for its adventurous choreography and remarkably talented dancers.

The program on Friday, Oct. 19, will feature an abridgment of work by internationally acclaimed choreographer Ohad Naharin, who creates a choreographic collage every 10 years.

The program on Saturday, Oct. 20, will feature work from three choreographers, including Emma Portner and the two co-founders of Movement Art Is. The performances will be supported by live music by Third Coast Percussion.

Take a deep breath, because Hubbard Street Dance Chicago is going to take your breath away." - The Washington Post

The programs are recommended for ages 12 and up, and will include post-performance Q&A sessions.

Program details:

Friday: Power Center, 8 p.m.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

"Decadence/Chicago"

Ohad Naharin, choreography

"Decadance/Chicago" features segments from Ohad Naharin creations: "Anaphase" (1993), "Zachacha" (1998), "Virus" (2001), "Three" (2004), "Telophaza" (2006), "George & Zalman" (2006), "Max" (2007), "Seder" (2007) and "Sadeh21" (2011).

Saturday: Power Center, 8 p.m.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago with Third Coast Percussion

"There Was Nothing"

Movement Art Is (Jon Boogz and Lil Buck), choreography

Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange), music

"For All Its Fury" by Emma Portner

Emma Portner, choreography

Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange), music

Tickets range from $54 to $66. Discounts may apply for students, seniors and groups.

Buy tickets here.

For more information, visit the UMS event website.

To learn more about Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, visit www.hubbardstreetdance.com.

