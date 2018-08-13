Humane Society of Huron Valley launches its first ever Humane Youth Award

ANN ARBOR - Who would you pick as the community's most humane youth? If you have a name, or names, in mind, you have through Sept. 28 to nominate a young person (between the ages of 12 and 17) for the Humane Society of Huron Valley's (HSHV) Humane Youth Award, its first ever local award that celebrates youth who are making a positive impact on the lives of animals in Washtenaw County, Plymouth and Northville.

“Young people inspire us daily,” said Karen Patterson, director of humane education and volunteering at HSHV. “They donate their birthday gifts to animals, take time to read to and calm animals in shelters and ultimately teach all of us adults to be more compassionate people. The Humane Youth Award is a way to celebrate that.”

One winner and two runners-up will receive the Humane Youth Award. All will receive one-of-a-kind plaques, and the winner will be recognized at HSHV’s elegant Compassionate Feast banquet on Nov. 9 -- a fundraiser and roast of local celebrity and best-selling author John U. Bacon.

“There are few things more beautiful than the bond between young people and animals,” said Tanya Hilgendorf, HSHV’s CEO and president. “Young people have a unique ability to feel empathy for animals, untainted by what we adults often grow immune to or decide to accept. This award recognizes their remarkable connection, passion and ability to make a difference in the lives of animals.”

Winners will be selected on the basis of how they’ve helped local animals, the number of animals and how long they’ve helped, and the uniqueness and sustainability of their project(s). Nominate someone at hshv.org/hya. Nominations close Sept. 28 at 4 p.m.

