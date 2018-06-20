Humane Society of Huron Valley offers $30 special for adult cat adoption 'while supplies last'

If you love cats that love to play, Mambo might be your purrfect match and is one of HSHV's "Pets of the Week." For a limited time, it is just $30 to adopt an adult cat, whether it's Mambo or someone else! (Credit: HSHV)

ANN ARBOR - As an incentive to adopt the older cats that all too often are overlooked for kittens, the Humane Society of Huron Valley is offering a special deal "while supplies last": $30 to adopt an adult cat. The deal includes their spay/neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccines and microchip ID -- such a deal! Regular adoption policies apply, as always, and folks can see many these purrfect pets on HSHV's website at hshv.org/adopt.

HSHV offers a comprehensive guide about what to expect if you choose to adopt here. Below, we've excerpted the bits about adopting cats specifically, since this deal applies to adult cats (over 5 months old and up to 12 years old).

What should you expect when adopting?

Thank you for considering adopting and saving a life. HSHV's goal is to provide you with the knowledge you need to adopt while making the process a positive experience, so here are some things to know:

You must be at least 21 years of age to adopt at HSHV. All are welcome -- from any county or state.

Prior to visiting an animal, you must complete an application. You can do this at the shelter, or save time by bringing a completed one with you: Cat Adoption Application

Some animals have special adoption requirements.

Adoptions are first-come, first served and holds are limited to one 24-hour hold per family.

Please allow at least an hour if you plan on adopting. Bring your driver's license or other government-issued ID with proof of address, a copy of your lease (if it applies) and vaccination records for current pets.

Applications are accepted up until 15 minutes prior to closing.

How much does it cost to adopt?

Adult Cats over 5 months old and up to 12 years old at HSHV - Only $30 for limited time!

Senior Cat - 12 years or older at HSHV- Only $30 for limited time!

When HSHV's animals go home, they've received an initial health check and have been:

Spayed/Neutered

Microchipped

Current on vaccinations (as appropriate to their age)

Dewormed

Feline Leukemia tested (kittens and cats)

Every adoption also comes with:

30 day trial of pet illness and accident insurance

A discounted vet exam at the HSHV veterinary clinic

Access to HSHV's behavior helpline, free to adopters

Adoption fees not only cover the above services, but also offset the cost of caring for the animals prior to being adopted. Thank you for your adoption fee.

HSHV was founded in 1896 and is the only animal shelter in Washtenaw County that takes in all types of unwanted, injured, lost, stray, abandoned and abused animals. Each year they help over 12,000 dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals. HSHV is governed by a board of directors and is supported by generous individual and corporate donors.

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.