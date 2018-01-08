Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for Jan. 8

ANN ARBOR - It is hard to believe that the holiday weekend is quickly approaching. Before long, it will be a new year and 2017 will be but a distant memory. Why not end the year with a possible new family member? The Humane Society of Huron Valley is back with their "Pets of the Week," just in time for the weekend festivities. In case you missed it, we're trying to help HSHV spread the word about these lovable animals and the "adopt, don't shop" mentality.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week, we highlight a few ‘pets of the week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

"Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted."

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

Here are this week's HSHV "Pets of the Week":

Are you a cat savvy person? Is your nest empty and do you crave the affection of a cool cat? Then Midnight might be the right cat for you. He's an incredibly amazing cat who would love some quality nap time in the light of the sun. Midnight is looking for a quiet home, without exception, where he can relax. He is hard of hearing, which is another reason why a calm home will be important for him. If you're looking to completely spoil a cat and help them live a really comfortable life, please come meet Midnight today.

Do you want a playful and smart dog to bond with? Meet Kai, a beautiful, silly and fun pit bull mix who would love to romp around and play with you. She's a smart dog that needs mental stimulation in combination with exercise to keep her happy. She would love a big yard to play in and could also be a great student in an agility class. If you want a high energy dog to keep up with your active lifestyle, please come meet Kai today.

The beautiful Judy Hopps is ready to find a fun and loving family looking for some activity in their life. HSHV suspects that Judy Hopps is about 5 years old and a Flemish Giant/Rex. Sadly, Judy came to HSHV in pretty rough shape. After being found by a Good Samaritan, Judy was picked up by HSHV's cruelty and rescue department and brought back to their shelter to receive medical attention. She was quite sick and, unfortunately, had been attacked by another animal. After HSHV patched her up, gave her some yummy food to eat and lots of love and attention, Judy is now looking for a loving home. She will need a family that has no small children, since she can be a little grumpy with over handling and doesn't quite know how to ask for attention appropriately. She will also need a home without other animals that could startle her. If you would like to meet Judy Hopps and potentially give her an amazing rest of her life, she is available for adoption today.

Hi there. I'm Lucia, and I'm probably the coolest cat ever (not to brag). I mean, how many other cats can meow at you in English AND Russian? I was probably royalty in a previous life, but now I'm just looking for one special home that I can rule over. In my golden years, I would love for my human servants to spoil me with the love and attention that I obviously deserve. I can't wait to find a nice windowsill to relax on while my people dote on me and fill my food bowl with delicious goodies. You'll know that you've pleased me when you hear my purr (it's hard to miss - I purr really loudly). I even have my own Instagram account! Follow me @lucia_the_cat. I'm currently living in one of HSHV's wonderful foster homes, but adopting from foster is easy. Please email adoptions@hshv.org or call 734-662-5585 to arrange to meet me today.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a new family member, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

