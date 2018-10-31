In pictures: Downtown Ann Arbor's Main Street Treat Parade 2018

Trick-or-treaters at the Main Street Treat Parade on Oct. 31, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - You know it's Halloween in Ann Arbor when the downtown is bustling with little ones in costumes, balloons and lots of treats.

The Main Street Treat Parade is an annual tradition by the Main Street Area Association and runs every Halloween from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participating business owners fly black and orange balloons outside their storefronts to let families know they have treats inside while some staff members dress up and await trick-or-treaters at the door.

Here are some moments from this year's Treat Parade.

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Happy Halloween!

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.