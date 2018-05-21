In pictures: HSHV's Walk & Wag 2018 featuring Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Saturday marked the Humane Society of Huron Valley's 2018 "Walk & Wag and Run" at Rolling Hills Park and man was it an inspiring day. If you're a dog lover, or a supporter of HSHV in any capacity, it is not an event to miss. Plus, for those of you with dogs at home (like yours truly), it's an excuse to introduce your furry companions to other dogs and enjoy a nice day outside walking and, well, wagging.

Aside from getting to take my curly-coated retriever, Libby, with me to the event, another joy for me was the opportunity to catch up with my friends at Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor, the group you may remember as the OTHER A4. For their first year at the "Walk & Wag," they came in the top five when it came to donations (an amazing, wonderful success) and managed to win several Detroit Tigers tickets as a reward for their efforts.

The day may have been overcast and slightly chillier than we all would have preferred, but it never rained and the crowd of people (and dogs) were just happy to be there raising money for a great cause. What follows are pictures from the event, including my dog, Libby, and me, because she's just so photogenic. We at A4 hope you enjoy them.

(Libby and me at the Walk & Wag. Don't we look good?)

(Libby, Wyatt, Seth Barnhill and me at the Walk & Wag; the wonderful kissing booth on display.)

(A look around at the many tents and vendors at the Walk & Wag.)

(The Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor tent.)

(Libby and Wyatt leading us down the walking path.)

About the Humane Society of Huron Valley

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and relies solely on the generosity of our supporters to provide critical community programs and services. HSHV is an award-winning organization, recognized for our best practices and highest animal "save-rate" among all similar shelters in Michigan. The mission of HSHV is to promote the loving, responsible care of all animals in our community. HSHV is not affiliated with any other humane organization and does not receive funding from the United Way. More information can be found on HSHV’s website (hshv.org).

About Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor

Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor is a group of young professionals who gather resources for, and increase awareness about, HSHV while advocating for national animal welfare. Follow the Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Email them at yp4paws@gmail.com. You can also read our conversation with them here.

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.